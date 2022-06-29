UrduPoint.com

100 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

100 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 100 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 109,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs 2.0 million fine was imposed while six cases were also registered against power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Fine Sahiwal Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

CPJ urges India to release journalist Mohammad Zub ..

CPJ urges India to release journalist Mohammad Zubair; calls his arrest 'another ..

3 minutes ago
 realme C35 Brings Solid Quality with the TUV Rhein ..

Realme C35 Brings Solid Quality with the TUV Rheinland High Reliability Certific ..

12 minutes ago
 1 dead, 1 missing as landslides hit Austrian villa ..

1 dead, 1 missing as landslides hit Austrian villages

3 minutes ago
 Chinese minister Li Xiaopeng conferred with Hilal- ..

Chinese minister Li Xiaopeng conferred with Hilal-e-Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

3 minutes ago
 Schemes for art, artisans reviewed

Schemes for art, artisans reviewed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.