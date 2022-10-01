104 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 104 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and DG Khan and detected theft of 1,24,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million fine was imposed while cases were registered against 16 power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.