107 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 160,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.3 million fine was imposed while cases registered against seven power pilferers over involvement in body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.