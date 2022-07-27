10th meeting of KMU HoDs held at Swat campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The 10th meeting of Head of Departments (HoDs) of various institutes and departments of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held at KMU Institute of Health Sciences Swat under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq.

In addition to the heads of various institutions and departments, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Dean Health Profession education Prof. Dr. Umar Hayat, Principal KMU-IMS Kohat Prof. Dr. Mussrat Jabeen and Principal KMU-IDS Kohat also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the proceedings of the previous meeting were presented, while the implementation of the decisions was also reviewed.

They expressed satisfaction over reports that KMU has established new institutes in seven districts of the province and in Abbottabad, including the Federal capital Islamabad which is a matter of honor and pride.

Addressing the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that institutions were not established overnight, but it requires hard work day and night.

Final decisions were taken after a detailed discussion on the problems faced by various institutions in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 333 kanals of land has been acquired in Tehsil Matta for KMU-IHS Swat with the help of the provincial government with a sum of Rs.3.67 billion and the work on it will be started soon.

The directors of KIMS, kids, IHS Swat, IBMS, IHS Kurram, IHS Islamabad, IPMR, and INS gave a presentation regarding their performance and the problems.

The Director of KMU-IHS Swat Dr. Shehzad made a request regarding the lack of supporting staff and space in his institute, which was assured to be resolved on a priority basis by the Vice Chancellor.

In the meeting, the proposal to start second-shift classes on some campuses, especially in Swat, was also agreed upon.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq instructed the heads of all institutions to control the expenses keeping in mind the financial problems of the university.

He expected that this series of achievements will be continued in other fields with the same spirit.