UrduPoint.com

10th Meeting Of KMU HoDs Held At Swat Campus

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 03:00 PM

10th meeting of KMU HoDs held at Swat campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The 10th meeting of Head of Departments (HoDs) of various institutes and departments of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held at KMU Institute of Health Sciences Swat under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq.

In addition to the heads of various institutions and departments, Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Dean Health Profession education Prof. Dr. Umar Hayat, Principal KMU-IMS Kohat Prof. Dr. Mussrat Jabeen and Principal KMU-IDS Kohat also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the proceedings of the previous meeting were presented, while the implementation of the decisions was also reviewed.

They expressed satisfaction over reports that KMU has established new institutes in seven districts of the province and in Abbottabad, including the Federal capital Islamabad which is a matter of honor and pride.

Addressing the meeting, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that institutions were not established overnight, but it requires hard work day and night.

Final decisions were taken after a detailed discussion on the problems faced by various institutions in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 333 kanals of land has been acquired in Tehsil Matta for KMU-IHS Swat with the help of the provincial government with a sum of Rs.3.67 billion and the work on it will be started soon.

The directors of KIMS, kids, IHS Swat, IBMS, IHS Kurram, IHS Islamabad, IPMR, and INS gave a presentation regarding their performance and the problems.

The Director of KMU-IHS Swat Dr. Shehzad made a request regarding the lack of supporting staff and space in his institute, which was assured to be resolved on a priority basis by the Vice Chancellor.

In the meeting, the proposal to start second-shift classes on some campuses, especially in Swat, was also agreed upon.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq instructed the heads of all institutions to control the expenses keeping in mind the financial problems of the university.

He expected that this series of achievements will be continued in other fields with the same spirit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Education Abbottabad Swat Kohat Same Khyber Medical University All Government Billion

Recent Stories

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric C ..

The United States to Donate 16 Million Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines to Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity ..

Capture the Golden Hour & Join #CapturetheClarity Campaign for realme 9 4G

17 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D ..

Infinix Launches Cutting-Edge Industry Leading 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber Liquid Co ..

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Fo ..

OIC Secretary-General Discusses with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan P ..

23 minutes ago
 “Constructive engagement is key to overcoming th ..

“Constructive engagement is key to overcoming the many challenges facing Afgha ..

23 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

CCPO Lahore Kamyana removed from his office

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.