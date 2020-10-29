11 dead, 1,012 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 11 persons were killed and 1,012 others injured in 924 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122.

As many as 606 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 406 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by Rescue Medical Teams.

The analysis showed that 419 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 176 pedestrians and 428 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics show that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 60 victims.

According to the data, 755 motorbikes, 133 auto-rickshaws, 90 motorcars, 51 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.