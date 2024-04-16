11 drivers booked over traffic violation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Eleven drivers were arrested for violating traffic rules here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, teams of the Punjab Highway Patrol checked various vehicles

and motorcycles on Lahore Road near Mangni Pull, Chani Muhammad Qazi, Khushab Road

and Chak No 10 NB as Tajamul, Azmat, Ghiasul Hassan, Ali Hamza, Ghulam Raza and others

were driving without having licences.

The PHP team impounded six trucks and five cars over traffic violations.

Cases were registered against the violators.