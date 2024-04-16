11 Drivers Booked Over Traffic Violation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Eleven drivers were arrested for violating traffic rules here on Tuesday.
According to official sources, teams of the Punjab Highway Patrol checked various vehicles
and motorcycles on Lahore Road near Mangni Pull, Chani Muhammad Qazi, Khushab Road
and Chak No 10 NB as Tajamul, Azmat, Ghiasul Hassan, Ali Hamza, Ghulam Raza and others
were driving without having licences.
The PHP team impounded six trucks and five cars over traffic violations.
Cases were registered against the violators.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain
Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133
Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, KSA resolve to build strong partnership, promote economic cooperation3 minutes ago
-
Flash flood kills two girls in Hazara, injure several others13 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Malaysia accident laid to rest in Rustam13 minutes ago
-
UAJK advances academic infrastructure with cutting edge equipment13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate commitment to enhanced bilateral strategic, economic partnership33 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident53 minutes ago
-
Youth electrocuted53 minutes ago
-
UPU launches 1st comprehensive state of postal sector report1 hour ago
-
Dr Arabella Bhutto assumes additional charge of VC university of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Bhitsha ..1 hour ago
-
Over 45000 growers registered through PITB App in Multan division1 hour ago
-
LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-1331 hour ago
-
BRT faces Rs4bln losses annually; PDA asked to complete commercial plazas expeditiously2 hours ago