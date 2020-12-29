11 wind project likely to start supplying 660 MW by Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Around 11 wind projects with cumulative capacity of 660 MW had already achieved financial closing and are likely to start generation by December 2021.

Sharing the details of these projects, official sources told that these were included 50 MW Master Green Energy Ltd, 50 MW Tricom Wind Power Pvt Ltd, 50 MW Lakeside Energy Pvt. Ltd, 50 MW Artistic Wind Power Ltd and 50 MW Liberty Wind Power 1 Pvt Ltd.

Similarly, 50 MW Indus Wind Energy Ltd, 50 MW Master Green Energy Ltd, 50 MW ACT2 Wind Pvt Ltd, 50 MW Liberty Wind Power 2 Pvt Ltd, 60 MW Metro Wind Power Ltd, 50 MW Masda Green Energy Pvt Ltd, 50 MW DIN Energy Ltd and 50 MW Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd would attain commercial operation by December 2021.

All these all projects were being set up at Jhampir Thatta district, they said.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 wind power projects having cumulative capacity of 1,233.37 MW had achieved commercial operation so far and are supplying electricity to the national grid.

These projects included 49.5 MW FFC Energy Limited, 56.4 MW Zorlu Enerji Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, 49.5 MW Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited, 50 MW each Foundation Wind Energy-I and II Ltd, 52.8 MW Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd, 50 MW Yunus Energy Ltd, 50 MW Metro Power Company Ltd, 30 MW Tapal Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd and 49.5 MW Tenaga Generasi Ltd.

Similarly, Master Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd is supplying 52.

8 MW, Gul Wind Energy Ltd 50 MW, Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, Sachal Energy Development Pvt. Ltd (CPEC) 49.5 MW, United Energy Pakistan Pvt Ltd (CPEC) 99 MW, Hawa Energy Pvt Ltd 49.737 MW, Jhampir Wind Power Ltd 49.737 MW and Artistic Energy Pvt Ltd 49.3 MW to the national grid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Alternative Energy Development board (AEDB) had already formulated of a new Alternative & Renewable Energy Policy (ARE Policy 2019) consequent to expiry of RE Policy 2006 in March, 2018. The policy aims at creating a conducive environment for the sustainable growth of ARE Sector in Pakistan.

The government of Pakistan's strategic objectives of Energy Security, Economic Benefits, Environmental Protection, Sustainable Growth and Social Equity will further be harnessed under the ARE Policy 2019.

The policy has an expanded scope encompassing all alternative and renewable energy sources, competitive procurement and addresses areas like distributed generation systems, off-grid solutions, B2B methodologies and rural energy services.

The ARE Policy 2019 sets a target of achieving 20% capacity from ARE technologies by 2025 and 30% capacity by 2030.

The ARE Policy 2019 envisages development of large scale ARE projects in all parts of the country through active participation of the provinces and also lays down procedure for development of provincially sponsored projects.

