114 more dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

As many as 114 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2146

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 114 more dengue cases had been brought to the allied hospitals of the city during the last 48 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases 2146.

"This year around 2146 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2039 discharged after recovery," District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, here Monday.

To date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) had registered 1299 positive cases of dengue fever, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)289, while 558 confirmed patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he added.

"Presently 81 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 58 are positive, ten positive out of 12 in BBH and 39 confirmed cases out of the total 53 admitted in DHQ hospital," he informed.

The health officer said that out of the total confirmed cases reported so far, 1335 belonged to the Rawalpindi district, while the number of patients in 2020 was 16 and 5522 in 2019.

"Among the new cases reported during the last 24 hours,11 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment area, six from Taxila rural, four each from Potohar Town and Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi, one from Taxila cantonment while the addresses of remaining cases were not confirmed yet, "the DCEPC said.

He said full-scale indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out in various district areas to eliminate the dengue larvae breeding.