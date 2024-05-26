1160 Liters Mineral Water, 400 Liters Unhygienic Juice Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority team on Sunday recovered 1160 liters of substandard
mineral water, 400 liters of unhygienic juice from a factory in Khushab during
it's ongoing crackdown launched against adulteration.
According to PFA press release, the PFA team raided the factory located in
Khushab district where substandard mineral water and juice was being prepared.
The team recovered the unhygienic mineral water, juice and 2300 empty bottles.
The action was taken on improper labelling, misbranding, use of prohibited
ingredients and poor management.
Juices made with substandard ingredients in packaging similar to well-known
brands were being sold in the market at cheaper rates, he said.
Juices and mineral water were sent to food lab for further analysis.
A case was registered against the accused over adulteration.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nai Gaj dam likely to complete by 202411 minutes ago
-
Oil, Gas Conference Pakistan-2024 set for May 2911 minutes ago
-
Admin to enforce complete ban on plastic bags from June 521 minutes ago
-
PM expresses grief over death of veteran artist Talat Hussain31 minutes ago
-
Rwp district admin conducts 65,494 raids to check profiteering; arrests 48641 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates Pakistan's support for Chinese stance on Taiwan41 minutes ago
-
Skilled training to be given to students from AQ group channels41 minutes ago
-
Final interviews of EST teachers to start on Wednesday41 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Talat Hussain51 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agricultural Uni to hold awareness building workshop on May 2751 minutes ago
-
Edu ministry changes ICT school timings51 minutes ago
-
Edu Ministry appoints Syed Junaid as spokesperson, Ammara as deputy spokesperson51 minutes ago