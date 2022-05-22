119,638 children to be administered anti-polio drops in SW: DC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A five-day anti-polio campaign in South Waziristan district would start from Monday (May 23) where 119,638 children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease, said Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Ali on Tuesday.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to finalize arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign that would continue till May 28.

The meeting was informed that a total of 555 teams of workers have been constituted comprising 527 mobile teams, 17-fixed, and 11 transit. Likewise, 146 area in-charges would be monitoring and supervising the field staff.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali directed all the staff taking part in the polio vaccination drive to perform their duties, accordingly. He said no leniency would be accepted for those found guilty of negligence in duty and they would face stern departmental action.

He sought the cooperation of people to cooperate with the vaccinators to wipe out the disease once for all. He also asked the people to bring their children to nearby hospitals and vaccination centers in case the anti-polio teams didn't arrive at their homes.