Sargodha Region Marks Independence Day And ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ Victory
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the Sargodha region on Thursday celebrated Independence Day and the ‘Maraka-e-Haq’ victory with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.
In Sargodha, grand flag-hoisting ceremonies were held at the Commissioner’s Office and Police Lines. Commissioner Sargodha Jehanzaib Khan Awan, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasim, RPO Muhammad Shehzad Asif Khan, and DPO Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf attended as chief guests.
The ceremonies began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out police contingent. The police band filled the air with patriotic tunes, while participants joined in cake-cutting and tree-planting to mark the occasion.
Officials, public representatives, community leaders, and media personnel were in attendance.
Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner extended heartfelt greetings to the nation and praised the spirit of unity displayed on the occasion.
Similar events were held in Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar districts. In Khushab, the deputy commissioner hoisted the national flag, led a cake-cutting ceremony, and participated in an “Azadi Walk” that echoed with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Happy Independence Day".
Throughout the region, government buildings were illuminated, patriotic banners adorned major roads, and roadside stalls selling caps, shirts, and accessories in national flag colors drew large crowds—especially children.
The police implemented comprehensive security arrangements to ensure peaceful celebrations.
