Hockey Exhibition Mach Played
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Under the supervision of District sports Officer Saima Manzoor, and in collaboration with the District Hockey Association Sargodha, an Independence Day Maraka-e-Haq Hockey Exhibition Match was held at Ali Amir Hockey Club Ground.
The match featured Punjab Hockey Club and Crescent Hockey Club, with Punjab Hockey Club narrowly clinching victory by 5–4 goals.
Special guests included Malik Javed, Member Cantonment board, and Malik Amir Abdullah, Secretary Hockey Association Sargodha. District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor said, “Just as our Pakistan Army has given a befitting reply to India, ensuring it will think twice before casting an evil eye on Pakistan, we too are celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm.
Today’s match is our way of contributing to the joy of this national occasion on behalf of the District Sports Department.”
She expressed gratitude to all guests and players for their participation. Notables present included Tehsil Sports Officer Shehryar Sial, DSP Fayyaz Ahmed Hanjra, President Anjuman Tajran Jawad Khurram Warraich, Tariq Aziz Mehr, Malik Aamir Awan, and others.
