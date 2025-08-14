Embassy Of Pakistan, Cairo Marks 78th Independence Day
Published August 14, 2025
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal.
Ambassador Aamir Shouket hoisted the national flag at the Chancery, followed by the National Anthem, recitation from the Holy Quran, and messages from the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister.
In his address, Ambassador Shouket paid tribute to the sacrifices of Pakistan’s founding fathers under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He lauded the nation’s unity and resilience, particularly during Operation Bunyan-Al-Marsoos in May 2025, which he said enhanced Pakistan’s global standing as a responsible and dignified state.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri and Palestinian peoples, the Ambassador also highlighted the growing political, economic, defence, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Egypt. He praised the Pakistani community in Egypt for their contributions to national development and their role in strengthening bilateral relations.
The ceremony was attended by embassy officials and members of the Pakistani community from various walks of life.
