12 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested 12 criminals and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations raided and nabbed 12 criminals and recovered 13 pistols,7 guns,9 repeaters, 3 Kalashnikoves,119 liters wine,344 grams hashish and a number of bullets from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Naeem,Tahir,Khalid, Jamshid, Jameel, Nabeel, Saleem, Waqas, Waqar, Shahid,Akhlaaq and Majeed.