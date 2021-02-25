UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12-day Medical Camps In Different Areas Of Orakzai Concluded

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

12-day medical camps in different areas of Orakzai concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of mobile Hospital Program, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services completed 12-day medical camps in different areas of Orakzai Agency and provided free-of-cost medical facilities to people of far-flung areas.

The camp was organized under the directives of DG Health, Dr Mohammad Niaz under the supervision of Manager Mobile Hospital Program, Dr Wisal Mahmood.

The medical teams included a surgeon, dental specialist, male and female doctors who performed duty at Ghuz Ghar, Sala, Daradar Mamzai, Toor Smat, Dran Sheikhan, Dana Khula, Babarki Ziarat, Chapperi Feroz Khel, Khawaja Khazar, Utman Khel, Handara, Khawa Dara A total of 7,233 patients were examined of which 1,621 were male and 2,137 female patients.

Besides, 3,475 children were also provided treatment at the free medical camps.

In addition to OPD for various diseases at the camp, dental and other treatments were provided under the supervision of a specialist doctor.

DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz informed that area people have appreciated the holding of free medical camps and demanded organizing such medical camps to other tribal areas also so that people residing in other far-flung areas could be facilitated.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mobile Doctor Male Orakzai Agency Ziarat

Recent Stories

18 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

20 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

33 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

33 minutes ago

EDCC, ADDED sign agreement to support defence secu ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Proof House upgrades capabilities to lev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.