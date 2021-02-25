12-day medical camps in different areas of Orakzai concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The teams of mobile Hospital Program, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Services completed 12-day medical camps in different areas of Orakzai Agency and provided free-of-cost medical facilities to people of far-flung areas.

The camp was organized under the directives of DG Health, Dr Mohammad Niaz under the supervision of Manager Mobile Hospital Program, Dr Wisal Mahmood.

The medical teams included a surgeon, dental specialist, male and female doctors who performed duty at Ghuz Ghar, Sala, Daradar Mamzai, Toor Smat, Dran Sheikhan, Dana Khula, Babarki Ziarat, Chapperi Feroz Khel, Khawaja Khazar, Utman Khel, Handara, Khawa Dara A total of 7,233 patients were examined of which 1,621 were male and 2,137 female patients.

Besides, 3,475 children were also provided treatment at the free medical camps.

In addition to OPD for various diseases at the camp, dental and other treatments were provided under the supervision of a specialist doctor.

DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz informed that area people have appreciated the holding of free medical camps and demanded organizing such medical camps to other tribal areas also so that people residing in other far-flung areas could be facilitated.