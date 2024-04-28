International Online Symposium remembers Amanullah Khan on his 8th death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) An international online symposium commemorated the 8th death anniversary of veteran Kashmir freedom struggle leader Amanullah Khan, President of his own faction of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) late Friday, paying rich tributes to the departed soul for his lifelong services for the achievement of the Jammu Kashmir people's birthright of self-determination.

The event was presided over by US-based Raja Muzaffar, acting chairman of JKLF (Yasin Malik Group), and moderated by London-based JKLF Secretary General Professor Azmat Khan, who sent a message to the media on Saturday night.

The message continues that the symposium featured addresses from various prominent figures, including Dr Toqeer Gillani, President of AJK and Gilgit Baltistan Zone; Sardar Haleem Khan, President of America Zone; Tanveer Choudhary, President of European Zone, Finland; Tehseen Gillani, President of UK Zone, London; Engineer Qasim Khokhar, New York; Rabia Mujeeb Keller, USA; Nighat Aziz, Oldham; Fatima Mir, Dallas, TX, USA; Sabira Sultana; and Tahira Toqeer, Aslam Mirza, Dr Arif Kisana, Mazhar Iqbal, Ashfaq Qamar, Masood Mir, Mahmood Bahti, Sohaib Khan, Umer Zaman, Waheed Khan, and others.

Speakers, while paying rich tribute to Amanullah Khan's unwavering commitment to the Kashmir cause and his tireless efforts towards achieving freedom and self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted the ongoing Kashmiri struggle for freedom and the importance of unity and determination in the face of challenges.

The symposium was attended by participants from around the world, including Kashmiris and supporters of the Kashmir cause, who came together to honor Amanullah Khan's legacy and reiterate their commitment to the freedom movement.

The event was a resounding success, with speakers and participants alike praising the organizers for bringing together a diverse range of voices and perspectives in remembrance of the departed Amanullah Khan.

