Renowned TV Host, Film Star, Poet, Writer Tariq Aziz Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Renowned Radio and Television host, film star, poet and writer Tariq Aziz was remembered on his birth anniversary on Sunday.
Born on April 28, 1936 in Jalandhar, his family migrated to Pakistan after partition and settled in Sahiwal.
Tariq Aziz kicked off his career with Radio Pakistan in the 1960s and later became Pakistan's first television host.
He became popular from his famous program Neelam Ghar which started in 1974 and later renamed as Tariq Aziz Show that continued for four decades.
He performed in a number of movies including Chiragh Kahan Roshni Kahan, Salgirah, Qasam Us Waqt Ki, Katari, Haar Gaya Insan and Insaniyat.
He was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award by the Government of Pakistan in 1994 for his services to the entertainment industry.
Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore on June 17, 2020 at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International Online Symposium remembers Amanullah Khan on his 8th death anniversary10 hours ago
-
KP CM takes notice of abduction of D&S judge SW; asks IGP for safe recovery11 hours ago
-
09 arrested for betting on cock fight11 hours ago
-
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties11 hours ago
-
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices11 hours ago
-
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police11 hours ago
-
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese security11 hours ago
-
MS Children Hospital takes over charge11 hours ago
-
3 dacoits arrested, illegal weapons recovered11 hours ago
-
Regional Cooperation Workshop on Smuggling of Migrants, Sharing Best Practices Concluded in Islamaba ..11 hours ago
-
Man’s body found from canal11 hours ago
-
Abducted child recovered in 6 days11 hours ago