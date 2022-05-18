12 dead, 1074 injured in 1039 road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Atleast twelve people were killed while 1074 injured in 1039 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of whom, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 456 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams.

Analysis showed that 502 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 110 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics show that 264 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 100 victims and at third Multan with 83 road accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 896 motorbikes,75 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 23 vans, 10 buses,25 trucks and 86 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the roadaccidents.