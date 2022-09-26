UrduPoint.com

12 Killed, 1,102 Injured In 1,028 Accidents Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

12 killed, 1,102 injured in 1,028 accidents across Punjab

At least 12 people were killed and 1,102 others sustained injures in 1,028 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,102 others sustained injures in 1,028 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 679 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 486 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 319 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad in with 73 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as, 88 cars, 30 vans, seven buses, 28 trucks and 104 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Zero tolerance for corruption: DG ACE

Zero tolerance for corruption: DG ACE

24 seconds ago
 51 criminals held, contraband seized

51 criminals held, contraband seized

26 seconds ago
 Minister for joint efforts for timely completion o ..

Minister for joint efforts for timely completion of BRT Red Line project

27 seconds ago
 Canada to Enhance Air Force Mobility Operations in ..

Canada to Enhance Air Force Mobility Operations in Europe to Back Ukraine - Defe ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Announces New Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Refer ..

UK Announces New Anti-Russian Sanctions Over Referendums in Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 IGP directs PHP to take action against violations ..

IGP directs PHP to take action against violations on highways

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.