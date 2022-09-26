12 killed, 1,102 injured in 1,028 accidents across Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 12 people were killed and 1,102 others sustained injures in 1,028 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 679 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 423 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 486 drivers, 31 underage drivers, 116 pedestrians, and 512 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 281 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 319 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 Faisalabad in with 73 victims and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as, 88 cars, 30 vans, seven buses, 28 trucks and 104 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.