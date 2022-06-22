12 languages to be used in imparting awareness to Hajjis: SFDA

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), according to the official news agency SPA, on Wednesday, prepared two awareness pavilions at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina to implement its awareness programs, and to provide instructions to pilgrims in ensuring that they follow a healthy behavior by the time they arrive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), according to the official news agency SPA, on Wednesday, prepared two awareness pavilions at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Medina to implement its awareness programs, and to provide instructions to pilgrims in ensuring that they follow a healthy behavior by the time they arrive.

For that matter, SFDA has increased the total number of languages to 12 in providing information and educational advices to pilgrims.

The most spoken languages among pilgrims are Arabic, English, French, urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Malay, Bahasa (Indonesian), and Turkish.

This year, it will use three new languages for the first time: Spanish, Russian and Chinese.

In its pavilions, SFDA provides printed, visual and audio awareness materials in the fields of food, medicine, medical devices and products, with the aim of educating pilgrims to ensure the safety of food and pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

As part of its role in Hajj, SFDA, in cooperation with the municipalities of Makkah and Medinah, organizes workshops to educate workers in food establishments and catering kitchens concerned with serving meals to pilgrims, with the aim of promoting correct practices in preparing meals and ensuring safe meals, according to the technical standard requirements.