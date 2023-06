WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :A teenage girl was abducted by a man in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Wednesday. Nadeem Akhter has reported to the police that his 12 year old daughter was abducted by Sufian and shifted to an unknown location. Police registered a case against the nominated accused and launched a haunt to recover the teenage girl.