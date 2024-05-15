Open Menu

Three Persons Killed As Passenger Bus Flips In Rahim Yar Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Three persons killed as passenger bus flips in Rahim Yar Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Three persons lost their lives and multiple other sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle near Iqbal Abad Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan on wee hours of Wednesday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan where a bus going to Karachi from Islamabad overturned after tyre burst, in a result three people killed on the spot, private news channels reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted dead and injured to hospital.

Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Police Motorway Rahim Yar Khan Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

3 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

11 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

12 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

12 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

12 hours ago
2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

2 officials of SFA arrested for extorting bribe

12 hours ago
 NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through mov ..

NCHR creates awareness of Human Rights through movies, short documentaries

12 hours ago
 Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI ..

Azma says no justification for demand to shift PTI chairman, wife to KP

12 hours ago
 Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat f ..

Food Department rebuttal news of procuring wheat from blue-eyed middlemen

12 hours ago
 Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid ..

Nearly 450,000 Gazans now uprooted from Rafah amid relentless Israeli bombardmen ..

12 hours ago
 RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents ..

RCCI to host 16th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan