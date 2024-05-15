Three Persons Killed As Passenger Bus Flips In Rahim Yar Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Three persons lost their lives and multiple other sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle near Iqbal Abad Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan on wee hours of Wednesday.
According to details, Rescue 1122 officials said that the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 near Iqbalabad Interchange in Rahim Yar Khan where a bus going to Karachi from Islamabad overturned after tyre burst, in a result three people killed on the spot, private news channels reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted dead and injured to hospital.
Meanwhile, police have started the investigation.
