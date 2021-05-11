129 business centers sealed over violation of SOPs/lockdown

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The district administration sealed 129 business centers and arrested 514 people on the charge of violating anti-corona SOPs and lockdown in different areas of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local government said on Tuesday that officers of local administration checked various shopping malls, restaurants and markets and found 129 business centers where lockdown and anti-corona SOPs were being violated.

Therefore, the admin officers sealed the centers and got arrested 514 people and imposed a fine of Rs 73,000on them for not wearing face masks and not maintaining social distance.

