UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Dead, 1,146 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:30 PM

13 dead, 1,146 injured in road accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :At least 13 persons were killed and 1,146 others injured in 1,031 road accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 728 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 418 with minor injuries victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 477 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 99 pedestrians, and 583 passengers were among the victims of the road accidents. The statistics showed that 231 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 244 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 in Faisalabad with 87 victims, and at third 44 accidents in Multan with 50 victims.

According to the data, 894 motorbikes, 132 auto-rickshaws, 104 motorcars, 39 vans, 12 passenger buses, 19 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

41 seconds ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

46 minutes ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

1 hour ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

2 hours ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.