13 District Accounts Officers Suspended Over Negligence

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 10:29 PM

The Balochistan government has taken disciplinary action against 13 senior officials in the provincial accounts department, suspending them with immediate effect due to negligence in the timely disbursement of salaries to newly appointed employees

According to an official notification issued by the Treasury Section of the Finance Department, the suspensions were made with prior approval from the competent authority.

All 13 officials, including Senior District Accounts Officers and Assistant District Accounts Officers have been suspended for a period of 90 days.

