13 District Accounts Officers Suspended Over Negligence
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 10:29 PM
The Balochistan government has taken disciplinary action against 13 senior officials in the provincial accounts department, suspending them with immediate effect due to negligence in the timely disbursement of salaries to newly appointed employees
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Balochistan government has taken disciplinary action against 13 senior officials in the provincial accounts department, suspending them with immediate effect due to negligence in the timely disbursement of salaries to newly appointed employees.
According to an official notification issued by the Treasury Section of the Finance Department, the suspensions were made with prior approval from the competent authority.
All 13 officials, including Senior District Accounts Officers and Assistant District Accounts Officers have been suspended for a period of 90 days.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people7 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan7 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision7 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills37 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik37 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations47 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship47 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career47 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation57 minutes ago
-
15 held for overcharging57 minutes ago
-
40-bed extension inaugurated at Trauma Centre, DHQ hospital DIKhan57 minutes ago