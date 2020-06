13 officials terminated on corruption charges in Muzaffargarh

In Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 13 officials were terminated from National Prosperity Survey being initiated under Ehasa Kafalat Program here over corruption charges, sources confirmed Tuesday.

District head operation Qaumi Khushali Program Muhammad Khalil had arrived Ali Pur tehsil, district Muzaffargarh earlier, to investigate corruption charges held against said number of officials.

After proving guilty through investigation, concerned administration issued termination letters to corrupt officials today's morning. Management also ordered to register separate corruption cases against aforesaid public office bearers forthwith, added the sources.