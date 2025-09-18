Open Menu

13 Outlaws Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Police arrested 13 outlaws during a ongoing crackdown across the district here on Thursday.

A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided various localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others,besides recovering 2 kg hashish, 2 kg opium, 211 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 102 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

