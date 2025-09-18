Pak Army Relief Operations Continue In Flood-affected Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Relief operations of the Pakistan Army are continuing in the flood-affected areas of Bahawalpur, Alipur, and Lodhran.
According to a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army and civil administration are actively engaged in relief activities in flood-hit areas along the Sutlej River.
The Pakistan Army, along with other concerned departments, is making all-out efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.
Free medical camps have also been established by the Pakistan Army in flood relief camps, where medical treatment and medicines are being provided to the affected people.
On this occasion, the Corps Commander Bahawalpur reviewed the ongoing relief operations, medical assistance, and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected population.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas35 seconds ago
-
Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi21 minutes ago
-
Locally-produced handicrafts' TEVTA-sponsored display center inaugurated in Mirpur, AJK31 minutes ago
-
Sherry praise Saudi hospitality, sees defense ties as key to long-term results41 minutes ago
-
Wani bereaved over the demise of Prof. Bhat51 minutes ago
-
PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit1 hour ago
-
From antiquity to innovation: Dir’s journey from Gandhara roots to a modern tomorrow1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Pak–Saudi defense agreement1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leaders slam deliberate shutdown of highway impacting apple transport2 hours ago
-
Lahore Board announces Inter Part-II position holders10 hours ago
-
PM given warm welcome by Saudi Crown Prince at Al-Yamamah Palace11 hours ago
-
President Zardari, Acting President Gilani grieved over death of Kashmiri leader Bhat12 hours ago