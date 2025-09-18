Open Menu

Pak Army Relief Operations Continue In Flood-affected Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Relief operations of the Pakistan Army are continuing in the flood-affected areas of Bahawalpur, Alipur, and Lodhran.

According to a news release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army and civil administration are actively engaged in relief activities in flood-hit areas along the Sutlej River.

The Pakistan Army, along with other concerned departments, is making all-out efforts for the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Free medical camps have also been established by the Pakistan Army in flood relief camps, where medical treatment and medicines are being provided to the affected people.

On this occasion, the Corps Commander Bahawalpur reviewed the ongoing relief operations, medical assistance, and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected population.

