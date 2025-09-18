Boy killed, father injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A boy was killed,while his father suffered injuries in a road accident on Millat road on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Akhtar Hussain (47) along with his son Sufyan (18) was travelling on a rickshaw loaded with vegetables near Chak no 117-JB, Dhanola, Millat road when a rashly driven dumper truck hit the three-wheeler.

Consequently, Sufyan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his father was rushed to Allied hospital due to his critical head injury.

Millat town police took the body into custody and launched investigation.