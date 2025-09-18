Boy Killed, Father Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A boy was killed,while his father suffered injuries in a road accident on Millat road on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, Akhtar Hussain (47) along with his son Sufyan (18) was travelling on a rickshaw loaded with vegetables near Chak no 117-JB, Dhanola, Millat road when a rashly driven dumper truck hit the three-wheeler.
Consequently, Sufyan succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while his father was rushed to Allied hospital due to his critical head injury.
Millat town police took the body into custody and launched investigation.
Recent Stories
Weather update: Rain, thunderstorms likely in Islamabad, other areas
Asia Cup2025; Pakistan qualify for Super Four by beating UAE
Al Seer Marine, BGN JV announce delivery of 3rd VLGC 'Merak'
Abu Dhabi launches AI-powered MRI technique for faster multiple sclerosis diagno ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2025
Egypt, Spain reaffirm rejection of Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians
Israeli massacre against displaced persons in Gaza raises today’s death toll t ..
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign strategic defence pact
AI to boost trade by nearly 40% by 2040: WTO
UAE welcomes agreement on roadmap to resolve crisis in Syria’s Suwayda
Abu Dhabi Chamber signs strategic cooperation agreement with Ghorfa Arab-German ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown on illegal hunting: four arrested, rare birds recovered22 seconds ago
-
Boy killed, father injured in road accident24 seconds ago
-
13 outlaws nabbed25 seconds ago
-
Pak Army relief operations continue in flood-affected areas10 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi30 minutes ago
-
Locally-produced handicrafts' TEVTA-sponsored display center inaugurated in Mirpur, AJK40 minutes ago
-
Sherry praise Saudi hospitality, sees defense ties as key to long-term results50 minutes ago
-
Wani bereaved over the demise of Prof. Bhat1 hour ago
-
PM "deeply touched" by warm welcome during Saudi Arabia visit1 hour ago
-
From antiquity to innovation: Dir’s journey from Gandhara roots to a modern tomorrow1 hour ago
-
NA Speaker applauds Pak–Saudi defense agreement1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leaders slam deliberate shutdown of highway impacting apple transport3 hours ago