Youth Affairs Director inspects construction of youth centers in Haripur and Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Noman Mujahid, visited Haripur and Swabi to inspect the ongoing construction work of Youth Centers and progress on the development projects.

During his visit, Dr. Mujahid examined different sections of the projects and directed officials to ensure that construction is carried out strictly according to approved designs and quality standards.

He warned that substandard work would not be accepted under any circumstances.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, he said, Youth Centers are flagship projects of the provincial government aimed at equipping young people with modern facilities and opportunities.

He stressed that their timely and high-quality completion is vital and instructed strict monitoring at every stage of construction.

The Director informed that Youth Centers are currently under construction in Mardan, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Peshawar (Youth Complex), Haripur, Mohmand, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, and Lower Waziristan.

In the second phase, new centers will also be established in Shangla, Charsadda, Upper Chitral, Bannu, and Kohat.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to youth empowerment under the leadership of Provincial Minister for sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Dr. Mujahid said the completion of these centers will enable youth to enhance their skills and actively engage in positive and productive activities.