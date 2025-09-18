Crackdown On Illegal Hunting: Four Arrested, Rare Birds Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Wildlife Department has intensified its operations against illegal hunting and bird trapping in the District under the supervision of Assistant Director Wildlife, Urooj Zaheer.
During a recent raid along the banks of the Jhelum River, four individuals were arrested while attempting to capture a falcon. Wildlife officials recovered falcon traps, pigeons, quails, and other small birds of prey from the suspects' possession.
In separate actions, four quail traps were seized from Tehsil Silanwali and Kot Momin. According to officials, fines totaling Rs.
180,000 were imposed in two cases, while three additional cases were currently under trial in court.
Assistant Director Urooj Zaheer emphasized that the department remains committed to safeguarding wildlife and will continue taking strict action to prevent illegal hunting and the unlawful trapping of birds.
“These operations are part of an ongoing campaign to curb the illegal capture and trade of protected species,” she said.
The Wildlife Department has reiterated its stance that efforts to conserve biodiversity and protect endangered species will be sustained without compromise.
