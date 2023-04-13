13 robbers arrested, motorcycles, cash recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 13 members of three dacoit gangs and recovered 12 motorcycles, Rs 2 million, weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting Muhammad Umar, Ali Hamza, Manzoor, Shoaib and Shehzad.

The police recovered seven motorcycles, Rs 1.

3 million, weapons and mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, police arrested four members, including Sarfraz and Tayyab, and recovered three motorcycles, pistols and mobile phones from their possession.

Separately, Sargodha Road police also arrested four members of a gang who were identified as Amir Sohail, Abrar Hussain, Sajid and Abdul Wahhab.

The police recovered two motorcycles, weapons, Rs 700,000 and other items from theirpossession, he added.