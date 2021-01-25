UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Suspects Held During Search Operation In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:41 PM

13 suspects held during search operation in islamabad

The police on Monday held 13 suspects during a search operation conducted in the area of sector H-12 and adjoining slum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Monday held 13 suspects during a search operation conducted in the area of sector H-12 and adjoining slums.

All the suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation, said a news release issued here.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that the purpose of the search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crimes.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG stressed upon the citizens to remain alert in their surroundings and inform the police if found any suspicious activity for timely action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the news release said while quoting DIG as saying.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Alert All

Recent Stories

German Foreign Minister Urges Russia to Release Pe ..

1 minute ago

Russian Delegation at PACE Will Leave Strasbourg I ..

1 minute ago

Pfizer Applies for COVID-19 Vaccine Use Authorizat ..

11 minutes ago

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

42 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Develop Technology to Print ..

12 minutes ago

Tarbaila dam water level remains on 1470 feet on s ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.