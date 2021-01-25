13 suspects held during search operation in islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Monday held 13 suspects during a search operation conducted in the area of sector H-12 and adjoining slums.

All the suspects were shifted to police station for interrogation, said a news release issued here.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that the purpose of the search operations was to heighten the security of Federal capital and to curb the crimes.

He further directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG stressed upon the citizens to remain alert in their surroundings and inform the police if found any suspicious activity for timely action against them.

"Safety of life and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no stone would be left unturned in this regard" the news release said while quoting DIG as saying.