14 gangs busted in sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 35 accused of 14 gangs and recovered cash, cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours.

Talking to the media, SP Investigation Mian Muhammad Akmal said that City Daska police, Sadr Daska police, Motra police, Bambanwala police and Satra police conducted operation in their jurisdiction and arrested the gangsters.

The SP Investigation said that under the special direction of District Police Officer Sialkot, the police teams conducted special operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders involved in motorcycle theft, robbery and dacoity.

He said that police teams by utilizing professional skills and with the help of modern technology traced out the gangs identified as Faiz alias Sonu gang, Bilal alias Bali gang, Ahad Butt gang, Ali Raza alias Ali Jan gang, Iqbal alias Bala gang, Abdul Khaliq gang, Noor Hussain alias Noora gang, Zebi Pathan gang, Bilal alias Bala gang, Asghar gang, Irfan gang, Zeeshan alias Shani gang, Zulfiqar alias Zulfi gang.

The police recovered 4 cars, 75 motorcycles, Rs 2,390,900, mobile phones, 14 pistols and 4 rifles from the outlaws.

The DPO Sialkot announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for police officersand police raiding teams, he added.