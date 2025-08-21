Open Menu

AJK PM Launches Plantation Drive To Mitigate Climate Change Effects

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 06:30 PM

AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq launched national monsoon tree plantation campaign while planting a sapling in New PM Secretariat premises in Muzaffarabad Thursday.

On this occasion, the PM said that the impacts of climate change are being felt worldwide, and Azad Kashmir is not an exception.

He emphasized that tree plantation was the only viable solution to minimize the losses caused by climate change which are causing cloud burst besides the heavy rains.

He said that effective steps will be taken to make the Green Pakistan Program a success. It is worth recalling here that during the current year, the Forest Department has distributed 1.2 million saplings under the tree plantation campaign, while 1.4 million saplings have been planted so far under the Forest Department's Renewal Division. Earlier, Secretary Forests Ansar Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the national monsoon tree plantation campaign.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

22 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

37 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

52 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

2 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

4 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan