AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The AJK Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq launched national monsoon tree plantation campaign while planting a sapling in New PM Secretariat premises in Muzaffarabad Thursday.

On this occasion, the PM said that the impacts of climate change are being felt worldwide, and Azad Kashmir is not an exception.

He emphasized that tree plantation was the only viable solution to minimize the losses caused by climate change which are causing cloud burst besides the heavy rains.

He said that effective steps will be taken to make the Green Pakistan Program a success. It is worth recalling here that during the current year, the Forest Department has distributed 1.2 million saplings under the tree plantation campaign, while 1.4 million saplings have been planted so far under the Forest Department's Renewal Division. Earlier, Secretary Forests Ansar Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the national monsoon tree plantation campaign.