6 killed in RYK bus collision

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Six persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near

Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, tv channel quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a passenger bus collided with ambulance near Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar Khan district. As a result, six persons were killed in the accident. Seven persons were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.