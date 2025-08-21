6 Killed In RYK Bus Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Six persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred near
Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab, tv channel quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday.
According to initial reports, a passenger bus collided with ambulance near Kot Samaba area of Rahim Yar Khan district. As a result, six persons were killed in the accident. Seven persons were also injured in the same incident. The dead and injured were shifted to hospital.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Torrential rains forecast across country from August 23–29; authorities put on high alert4 minutes ago
-
Ruet-e-Hilal committees to meet on August 24 for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting4 minutes ago
-
6 killed in RYK bus collision4 minutes ago
-
AJK PM launches plantation drive to mitigate climate change effects14 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive launched in Kalat under Balochistan govt’s green initiative14 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saved 99 out of 104 Rawalpindi citizens trapped in rainwater flood this year14 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi firing24 minutes ago
-
Balochistan’s TEVTA MD visits Saudi Arabia to expand job opportunities for youth24 minutes ago
-
Cervical cancer vaccination drive to begin in Gujrat from Sept 1534 minutes ago
-
Rs 1.5m relief provided to complainants in 140 cases against Mepco34 minutes ago
-
.....34 minutes ago
-
'Khuli katcheri' held by Ombudsman Larkana34 minutes ago