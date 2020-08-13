14 Ulema banned from entering Islamabad for two months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Federal Capital's administration on Thursday banned the entry of 14 Ulema from various schools of thought in order to avoid a law and order situation and the loss of public life and property.

A ban was also imposed on the activities of 13 other Ulema, who are residing in the capital.

According to a notification, the Ulema would not enter, reside or remain in the capital for next two months.

The order was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat based on the reports received from the Special Branch and the Islamabad Police.

The Ulema, whose entry in the capital has been banned, include Hafiz Mohammad Saddique from Wah Cantt, Allama Tahir Ashraf, President of Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jammat (ASWJ) Lahore, Maulana Aurangzeb Farooqui, President of ASWJ Sindh, Maulana Mohammad Ilyas Ghumman from ASWJ Sargodha, Maulana Abdul Khaliq Rehmani, Kabeerwala (Punjab), Zakir Syed Maqbool Hassan from Chakwal, Hafiz Tassaduq Hussain from Lahore, Allama Mohammad Iqbal from Chichawatni, Allama Ghazanfar Taunsvi from Bahawalpur and Allama Jaffar Jatoi from Lahore, Maulana Mohammad Yousaf Rizvi alias Toka Sargodha, Maulana Khadim Hussein Rizvi, Ameer Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Pir Irfan Al-Mashadi from Lahore and Dr Asif Ashraf Jalali from Lahore.

The Ulema from Islamabad, who have been banned, include Maulana Abdul Aziz from Madressah Jamia Hafsa G-7/3-2, Maulana Abdul Razzaq Haideri of Masjid Abdullah bin Masood G-9 Markaz, Abdul Rahman Muaviah of Masjid Rahmani in Aabpara , Qari Ahsanullah of Masjid Qasmia in F-8/3, Allama Sheikh Mohsin Ali Najfi, Principal of Jamia Ahl-e-Bait in F-7/4, Agha Shifa Najfi of Imambargah Imam Sadiq in G-9/2, Allama Ameen Shaheedi and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Allama Basharat Imami, President Tahreek-e-Nafaz Fiqah Jafaria,Tarlai, Qari Wasim Abbasi of Madrissa Anwar-ul-Islam Alipur, Maulana Mohammad Imtiaz Hussain Kazmi of Masjid Hanifa Ghousia, Bari Imam, Rizwan Saifi General Secretary Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan Lehtrar Road, Alipur, and Allama Mohammad Younis Qureshi of Masjid Al- Furqan in sector G-9/4.