140 Suspects Rounded Up In Combing Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

140 suspects rounded up in combing operation

As many as 140 suspects were nabbed in a joint intelligence-based combing operation by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and district West Police in Irani Camp, Orangi Town

As many as 140 suspects were nabbed in a joint intelligence-based combing operation by Pakistan Rangers Sindh and district West Police in Irani Camp, Orangi Town.

Arrested accused included alleged terrorists, drug peddlers, street criminals, proclaimed offenders and absconders, according to a spokesman for district West Police on Tuesday.

The two of the arrested accused were named and wanted in the murder case registered at Mominabad police station.

Two rifles, six pistols with ammunition, a large quantity of hashish, ice, crystal, heroin, prepared/unprepared gutka/mawa, tobacco and stolen/snatched motorcycles were recovered from the accused.

All the entry and exit points of the area were completely cordoned and sealed during the operation.

The accused were arrested from the targeted houses/places of the Irani camp, while the criminal records of the arrested persons were also checked through the biometric device/Talash App.

