140000 were govt employees among recipients of stipend under BISP: Dr Sania Nishtar

Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed that 140000 government employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed that 140000 government employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship.While talking to media Sania Nishtar said that Railways, Pakistan Post, BISP, Federal and Provincial department employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship.

She said that list of all these government employees are being compiled, provincial chief secretaries have been directed to take action against them and the show cause notice was sent to BISP employees on the same day when we found out that they are receiving scholarships.

The chairperson said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan Order the Names of government employees will be exposed very soon.

She said that the data of these people were analyzed and linked to NADRA, which disclosed that some people don't deserve for this scholarship.She said that after complete investigation these people were fired from the BISP and new people will be included after proper investigation.