UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

140000 Were Govt Employees Among Recipients Of Stipend Under BISP: Dr Sania Nishtar

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 05:38 PM

140000 were govt employees among recipients of stipend under BISP: Dr Sania Nishtar

Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed that 140000 government employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th January, 2020) Benazir Income Support Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar has revealed that 140000 government employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship.While talking to media Sania Nishtar said that Railways, Pakistan Post, BISP, Federal and Provincial department employees were also among the recipients of the scholarship.

She said that list of all these government employees are being compiled, provincial chief secretaries have been directed to take action against them and the show cause notice was sent to BISP employees on the same day when we found out that they are receiving scholarships.

The chairperson said that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan Order the Names of government employees will be exposed very soon.

She said that the data of these people were analyzed and linked to NADRA, which disclosed that some people don't deserve for this scholarship.She said that after complete investigation these people were fired from the BISP and new people will be included after proper investigation.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Same Pakistan Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Another Panama like scam is ready to jolt the coun ..

12 seconds ago

Rwanda Urges Polluter Countries to Agree on Loss, ..

3 minutes ago

The Supreme Court (SC) directs government to decid ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli rules out fresh elections, assures redressa ..

7 seconds ago

Rwanda's Minister Confident Paris Climate Deal to ..

8 seconds ago

Sustainability a way of working, lifestyle, corner ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.