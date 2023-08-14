14th August: A day of national pride, tribute to founders of Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Painted his car with green and white colours of the national flag, Ehtisham Khan (25), lecturer of urdu literature, was over the moon after visiting his dream place Thandyani alongwith childhood friends to celebrate Jashn-e- Azadi with great pump and show on Monday.

Enjoying the national songs of 'Dil Dil Pakistan and Sohni Dharti' with his friends, Shahryar Haider and Umar Khan on his music system, Ehtisham was seen busy hammering and fixing tents' bolts at Thandyani top Abbottabad to enjoy the pleasant change in weather on Jashn-e-Azadi without any charge.

"We started our journey towards Thandyani after performing Fajar prayer and reached here in five hours amid hide and seek between sun and black clouds sometimes with erratic rainfalls, which doubled our joy on Pakistan birthday," said Ehtisham while enjoying fruits with friends in the jampacked Galiyat.

"We selected Thandyani as the first camping site as tourists can easily see the snow-covered Pir Panjal mountain range of Kashmir and lush green terrains of Kaghan and Kohistan besides snow-clad ranges of Swat and Chitral from Thandyani top," he said.

Carrying a height of 2,750 meters above sea level, Thandyani takes tourists, nature lovers and adventure sports enthusiasts into the lap of serenity," Ehtisham Khan who was wearing the traditional Peshawari Chappal and green shirt told APP.

"Pakistan, being the most beautiful country, had given us everything including identity, prestige and honour. Our identity as a Pakistani, that we must cherish and protect it as we guard our caste and family name," he said.

"I celebrated Pakistan's birthday today like my own birthday. Independence of Pakistan is a great blessing from Allah Almighty and cherish it like you cherish other blessings with great enthusiasm," he said.

Every year, 14th August reminds us of the supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for Pakistan, adding the incredible fervour and enthusiasm displayed on this Jashn-e-Azadi should remain alive throughout the year and this spirit be visible in every good step we take for the betterment of our beloved country.

Shahryar, who was an X-Ray technician said that 64 per cent of the population of Pakistan comprises youth and great responsibilities rest on them to work tirelessly for its economic prosperity.

He said every nation has its milestones to reach up to development and prosperity.

"We as a nation need to work hard, show more dedication and commitment to reach up to the high skies by making Pakistan an economic power," he said.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his last visit to Islamia College Peshawar on� April 12, 1948, as Governor General of Pakistan had stressed youth to support their government and work tirelessly for Pakistan.

The great Quaid said, "I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan. Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it." Meanwhile, the entire Galiyat valleys of Abbottabad including Nathiagali, Ayubia, Thandyani, Bagnotar and Harnoi were turned white and green with Pakistani flags on the occasion of the Independence Day celebrations.

The influx of tourists from all provinces especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces arrived at these picturesque resorts to enjoy its mesmerising natural beauty on Independence Day.

Besides hotels and inns, camel and horse riders earned maximum capital with a positive economic impact on the rural economy.

The improvement of law and order situation and better tourism policies of the government made a positive impact on tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, national flags hoisting ceremonies were held at Deputy Commissioner Offices in Haripur, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts and the national anthem was played.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Governor's house in Peshawar where Governor Haji Ghulam Ali hoisted the Pakistani flag. The national anthem was played and the police band presented a salute.

Great enthusiasm was witnessed among the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who celebrated Jashn-e-Azadi with great pomp and show.

Peshawar was turned green and white on the occasion of Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations where people decorated houses and cars with flags looking festive.

The great boom was witnessed in the sale of Azadi items including flags, banners, bunting and models of Pakistan monuments that attracted children.