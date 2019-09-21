UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

150 Hearing Aids Distributed Among Special Children

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:33 PM

150 hearing aids distributed among special children

Atleast 150 hearing aids were distributed among special children in a ceremony held here at Government institute for the blind Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Saturday

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Atleast 150 hearing aids were distributed among special children in a ceremony held here at Government institute for the blind Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Saturday.

The hearing devices were donated by a non-government organization (NGO) and distributed free of cost among children.

Chief Whip National Assembly and MNA, Malik Amir Dogar was the Chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occassion, he said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on the education of children with disabilities and assured its full cooperation to meet the missing facilities at Special education department.

He said providing education to special children was important,adding that he urged teachers and parents to extent their full support so that they could serves their lives in a betterway.

District officer special education Mahr Shoukat said that the device would helpful to motivate these children towards the start of new life.

Related Topics

Hearing National Assembly AIDS Education Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National D ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Zayed congratulates Saudi King on Natio ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.