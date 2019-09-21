150 hearing aids distributed among special children

Atleast 150 hearing aids were distributed among special children in a ceremony held here at Government institute for the blind Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Saturday

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) -:Atleast 150 hearing aids were distributed among special children in a ceremony held here at Government institute for the blind Shah Rukn-e-Alam on Saturday.

The hearing devices were donated by a non-government organization (NGO) and distributed free of cost among children.

Chief Whip National Assembly and MNA, Malik Amir Dogar was the Chief guest of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occassion, he said that the incumbent government was paying special focus on the education of children with disabilities and assured its full cooperation to meet the missing facilities at Special education department.

He said providing education to special children was important,adding that he urged teachers and parents to extent their full support so that they could serves their lives in a betterway.

District officer special education Mahr Shoukat said that the device would helpful to motivate these children towards the start of new life.