ANF Recovers 90 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 90 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that 5.3 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Lahore Airport.
22 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.
630 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.
32 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to UK at the courier office in Lahore.
In another operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 8 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK.
22.8 kg hashish was recovered from Dera Ismail Khan.
The spokesman said that in two operations in Islamabad, 34.8 kg hashish and 4 kg heroin were recovered from the possession of 4 suspects.
14.4 kg hashish, 2.4 kg opium and 800 grams ice were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore, Shakargarh and Pannu Aqil at a courier office in Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.
5 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Lucky Marwat at courier office in Sukkur and an accused was also arrested.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
