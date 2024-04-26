Open Menu

ANF Recovers 90 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ANF recovers 90 kg drugs in 11 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 90 kg drugs and arrested eight accused, said ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 5.3 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Lahore Airport.

22 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Islamabad Airport.

630 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

32 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel sent to UK at the courier office in Lahore.

In another operation at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 8 grams weed were recovered from a parcel sent from the UK.

22.8 kg hashish was recovered from Dera Ismail Khan.

The spokesman said that in two operations in Islamabad, 34.8 kg hashish and 4 kg heroin were recovered from the possession of 4 suspects.

14.4 kg hashish, 2.4 kg opium and 800 grams ice were recovered from a parcel sent to Lahore, Shakargarh and Pannu Aqil at a courier office in Ring Road Peshawar and an accused was arrested.

5 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel sent to Lucky Marwat at courier office in Sukkur and an accused was also arrested.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Sharjah Road Qatar Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Sukkur United Kingdom Shakargarh From Airport

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

2 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

9 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

15 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

15 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

15 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan