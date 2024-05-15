1500-kg dead chicken wasted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 1500-kg dead chicken

at Doodha village on Wednesday.

According to police, a food safety team, acting on a tip-off, raided at a shop

in Doodha village and discarded the dead chicken.

On a report of the PFA team, the police registered a case against

the accused.