1500-kg Dead Chicken Wasted
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) wasted 1500-kg dead chicken
at Doodha village on Wednesday.
According to police, a food safety team, acting on a tip-off, raided at a shop
in Doodha village and discarded the dead chicken.
On a report of the PFA team, the police registered a case against
the accused.
