15kg Flour Bag Price Soars To Historic High Rs1,000 Per Bag

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

15kg flour bag price soars to historic high Rs1,000 per bag

Price of flour has surged from current Rs950 to Rs1000 per 15-kg bag in the district, with the hike measured to be increased by Rs50 per bag

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :price of flour has surged from current Rs950 to Rs1000 per 15-kg bag in the district, with the hike measured to be increased by Rs50 per bag.

It led locals with no other option but resorting to Sahulat Bazaar to line up purchase flour like basic commodity of life on controlled rates.

Citizens including Arshad, Naeem Tariq, Mahmood, Ghazanfar, Rajab Ali and several others said that the 15 kg flour bag was being sold at Rs 810 to Rs850 just before a week.

They said life of the poor, especially daily wagers was stuck almost in inflation. It's hard to earn bread and butter of two times of the daily life, they maintained.

They appealed chief minister Punjab to take strict notice into the account to relieve masses from increasing inflation, especially take stern measures to bring down flour prices substantially.

