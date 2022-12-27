15th anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto observed in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

The 15th martyrdom anniversary of the slain Chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Tuesday with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

GARHI KHUDA BUX BHUTTO,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The 15th martyrdom anniversary of the slain Chairperson of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto was observed here on Tuesday with great zeal and respect, renewing the pledge to make Pakistan stronger and viable in all aspects.

Qura'an Khawani and fateha khawani was held in every corner of the country for the departed soul of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid rich tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her services for the cause of poor and downtrodden people and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and restoration of democracy in the country.

In this connection, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Minister Shazia Atta Marri, President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Syeda Nafisa Shah, Farhatullah Babar, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Senators, Provincial Ministers also visited the graves of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others.

Besides, Senators, MNAs, MPAs belonging to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Members of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Federal Council of PPPP also visited the mazars of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Z.

A Bhutto and offered fateha and placed floral wreaths.

They also visited the graves of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto, placed floral wreaths and offered fateha.

The President PPP AJK, central leaders of PPP AJK and other PPP leaders and workers from AJK went to the mazars of their leader Shaheed Z.A. Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Chairman of PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former prime minister Yousif Raza Gilani, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rozi Khan and other senior leaders of PPP addressed a public meeting outside of the mazar of Shaheed MohtaramaBenazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay homage. They reiterated their pledge to carry forward the mission for which the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto laid down her life.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto created awareness among the masses about their rights and PPP leadership always struggled to strengthen democracy in the country.