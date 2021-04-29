16 arrested,narcotics and weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested sixteen accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the police teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 16 accused and recovered 1.

67 kg hashish, 45 liters liquor, 10 pistols 30 bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They were identified as- Muhammad Ali,Rizwan,Nasir Ahmed,Nawaz,Hamza,Nabeel,Talat Mehmood,Imran,Awais and others. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.