16 gamblers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) As many as 16 people were arrested on the charge of gambling in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Police said here on Thursday that the team raided at a gambling den near Raja chowk and nabbed 16 people red handed while gambling through play-cards in the under construction house of Mubeen Hussain.

Among the accused included-- Shehzad Khan, Sheikh Azam, Jameel, Mujahid Hussain, Mehtab Ali, Shehbaz Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Muhammad Adnan, Shahid Ali, Abdullah, Tariq, Muhammad Ali, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Shahid Ali, Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Munir.

The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.110,000/-, play cards, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway, he added.