Open Menu

16 Gamblers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

16 gamblers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) As many as 16 people were arrested on the charge of gambling in the area of Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Police said here on Thursday that the team raided at a gambling den near Raja chowk and nabbed 16 people red handed while gambling through play-cards in the under construction house of Mubeen Hussain.

Among the accused included-- Shehzad Khan, Sheikh Azam, Jameel, Mujahid Hussain, Mehtab Ali, Shehbaz Ahmad, Manzoor Ahmad, Muhammad Adnan, Shahid Ali, Abdullah, Tariq, Muhammad Ali, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Shahid Ali, Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Munir.

The police recovered bet money amounting to Rs.110,000/-, play cards, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Muhammad Ali Money From

Recent Stories

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's ..

Imad Wasim,  Mohammad Amir Question Babar Azam's T20I Role

5 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

14 hours ago
Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

14 hours ago
 Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

14 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

14 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

15 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

15 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan