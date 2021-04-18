UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

16 One-wheelers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

16 one-wheelers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :The police here arrested 16 one-wheelers from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Giving details, police spokesman said Sunday that 12 one-wheelers including Zohaib, Zain, Anas, Musa, Nafeesur Rehman, Abu Bakar, Arsalan, Hamza, Talha, Kahan, Shahzaib and Zohaib Ali were caught from canal road while Asad and Sami Ullah were arrested from Abdullah Pur Bridge, Arshad from D-Ground Chowk and Muhammad Shaaf from T-Chowk Factory Area.

The police impounded their vehicles in precincts of Mansoorabad, Peoples' Colony and Factory Area police stations and investigation was in progress.

