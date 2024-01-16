164 Candidates To Contest Elections On Two NA, Five PK Seats From DI Khan
Published January 16, 2024
As many as 164 candidates including bigwigs of national politics are contesting general elections on two national and five provincial assemblies' seats from Dera Ismail Khan
According to the District Election Commission, 38 candidates would contest elections on two constituencies of the National Assembly i.e. NA-44 and NA-45 while 126 are in the race fray for five Provincial Assembly seats from the district.
As many as 23 candidates are in run for NA-44 (DI Khan-I) which included Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian (PTIP) leader Muhammad Jawad Asghar, Muhammad Shafiq Ul Hai of Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP), Muhammad Yousaf Khan of Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Sherullah Khan of Awami National Party (ANP) and 17 independent candidates.
On NA-45 (DI Khan-II), 15 candidates are contesting elections including Fateh Ullah Khan of PPP, Obaid Ur Rehman of JUI-F, Shahi Khan of ANP, Muhammad Ijaz of JI, and 11 independents. Among independents, Muhammad Yaqub Shaik is also a strong candidate who is contesting elections with electoral symbol ‘Clock’ and had won the seat in 2018 elections on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket.
Among provincial assembly seats, the highest number of candidates i.e. 35 are in race for PK-113 including Aziz Ullah Alizai of PPP, Muhammad Kafeel Ahmad of JUI-F, Sirhaan Ahmad Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Qayyum Nawaz of PTIP, Taimur Ali Khan of ANP, TLP’s Haji Muhammad Aqeel, Zahid Muhibullah Khan of JI, Muhammad Shehzad of Muttahida Qomi Movement Pakistan (MQMP), Muhammad Saqib Bilal of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party, Muhammad Ahmad Khan Alizai of Pakistan Muslim League and 25 independents.
Similarly, 20 candidates contesting elections on PK-111 including Makhdoom Zada Muhammad Aftab Haider of JUI-F, Mujahid Khan of TLP, Fozia Gul of JI, Ehtesham Javed of PTIP and 15 independents.
On PK-112, a tough competition is expected between PPP’s Ahmad Karim Kundi and JUI-F’s Sami Ullah Alizai. As many as 20 candidates were contesting elections on this seat including Abdur Rahim of ANP, Abdul Latif of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq, JI’s Abdullah Jan, Ajab Khan of Sulaiman Khel Qabail, Muhammad Shafiq Ul Hai of TLP and 13 independents.
Likewise, on PK-114, 23 candidates are contesting elections including Qaizar Khan of PPP, Lutf Ur Rehman of JUI-F, Aman Ullah Khan of Jamhoori Wattan Party, JI’s Sana Ullah, PTIP’s Khalid Saleem, TLP’s Zain Ul Nawaz, ANP’s Atta Muhammad, Muhammad Bilal of Amun Taraqqi party.
As many as 28 candidates are in run for PK-115 including Aaghaz Ikram Ullah Gandapur of JUI-F, Ehsan Ullah Khan of PPP, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Ameer Jan, Abdul Mateen Khan of JI, Pakistan Markazi Muslim League’s Adnan Khan, Rabita Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam’s Mehboob Gul, Muhammad Faridoon Khan of TLP and 21 independents.
