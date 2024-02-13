1642 Power Pilferers Held Red-handed In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) About 1642 power pilferers were held red-handed from September 7 2023 to 10 February 2024,
According to a statement issued by Multan Electric Power Company (MPECO) on Tuesday, the drive against power stealing was launched at the direction of the Prime Minister which is yet going on in MEPCO divisions of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Layyah, Alipur, and Khan Garh.
A total fine worth Rs.
80,314,285 was imposed on the consumers hailing from across the circle.
First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against 1642 electricity thieves were also registered with the respective police stations.
About 1414 electricity thieves were arrested by MEPCO teams in the circle during the given period.
1569 domestic consumers were found involved in electricity theft in different parts of the circle.
More than 59 commercial, eight tube wells and six industries were caught stealing electricity and fined
