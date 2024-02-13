Open Menu

1642 Power Pilferers Held Red-handed In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM

1642 power pilferers held red-handed in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) About 1642 power pilferers were held red-handed from September 7 2023 to 10 February 2024,

According to a statement issued by Multan Electric Power Company (MPECO) on Tuesday, the drive against power stealing was launched at the direction of the Prime Minister which is yet going on in MEPCO divisions of Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Layyah, Alipur, and Khan Garh.

A total fine worth Rs.

80,314,285 was imposed on the consumers hailing from across the circle.

First Investigation Reports (FIRs) against 1642 electricity thieves were also registered with the respective police stations.

About 1414 electricity thieves were arrested by MEPCO teams in the circle during the given period.

1569 domestic consumers were found involved in electricity theft in different parts of the circle.

More than 59 commercial, eight tube wells and six industries were caught stealing electricity and fined

Related Topics

Multan Prime Minister Police Electricity Company Fine Circle Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur February September From MEPCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

16 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

17 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

17 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

18 hours ago
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

18 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

18 hours ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

18 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

19 hours ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

20 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point for ..

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan